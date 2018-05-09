Eisenstock to Discuss Elgin Baylor Memoir at Palisades Library

Long-time Palisadian Alan Eisenstock will discuss the memoir he co-authored for pro basketball legend Elgin Baylor, “Hang Time: My Life in Basketball,” on Thursday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Palisades Library community room.
The public is invited to this Friends of the Palisades Library event.
“This book culminates a 4-year labor of love, and I’m very proud of it,” says Eisenstock, who has published nine other non-fiction books.
Booklist gave “Hang Time” a starred review, calling it “. . . a compulsively readable autobiography,” and stating, “For anyone with an interest in basketball history, this is absolutely essential reading.”
The book details Baylor’s early life and development, his personal challenges as a pioneering black athlete in the 1950s, his many failed attempts to bring the Lakers an NBA championship, and his years as general manager of the L.A. Clippers.
Eisenstock told the Palisades News that before writing the book, “I knew about Elgin’s physical strength as a player, but I wasn’t aware how strong he was as a person.”
