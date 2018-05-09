Eisenstock to Discuss Elgin Baylor Memoir at Palisades Library

Long-time Palisadian Alan Eisenstock will discuss the memoir he co-authored for pro basketball legend Elgin Baylor, “Hang Time: My Life in Basketball,” on Thursday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Palisades Library community room.

The public is invited to this Friends of the Palisades Library event.

“This book culminates a 4-year labor of love, and I’m very proud of it,” says Eisenstock, who has published nine other non-fiction books.

Booklist gave “Hang Time” a starred review, calling it “. . . a compulsively readable autobiography,” and stating, “For anyone with an interest in basketball history, this is absolutely essential reading.”

The book details Baylor’s early life and development, his personal challenges as a pioneering black athlete in the 1950s, his many failed attempts to bring the Lakers an NBA championship, and his years as general manager of the L.A. Clippers.