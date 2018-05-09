Editorial: Tenure Protects Good Teachers—And Bad

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

In California, teachers must be notified if they will receive tenure after 16 months on the job, which means essentially that after little scrutiny, they receive a life-time tenure.

Teaching is a complicated art: how can you decide if someone will be a great artist in under two years? I don’t think you can.

There are several math teachers at Palisades High School who have made students’ lives hell. A student whose parents have money can possibly get around that nightmare by taking the class online or working with a tutor. But too many families don’t have the money, and their teenager ends up with a D or F and has to take the class again— often with the same teacher. The student ends up hating math, which is actually a delightful subject if taught well.

PaliHi administrators are fully aware of the school’s weak teachers, those who should have never received tenure in the first place. But now that they have it, those teachers are impossible to fire.

My daughter, now 26, had an ineffective science teacher when she was a freshman at Pali. The woman had personality issues and parents wrote letters in an effort to get her out of the school. To no avail; she is still there, although she has since been shuffled to several different classrooms. There has to be a mechanism to boot problem teachers out of a school. I understand that if a teacher has a personality issue with a principal, tenure prevents the teacher being fired: but bad teachers should not be allowed stay in the classroom.