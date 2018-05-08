Party Lauds Caruso Tenants in Pacific Palisades

More than 20 female-led businesses have signed leases at Caruso’s Palisades Village, which will open on September 22 along Sunset, Swarthmore and Monument.

The newest announced tenant is fashion designer Andrea Lieberman, whose store will feature her A.L.C. ready-to-wear collection.

Born and raised in New York, Lieberman trained at Parsons School of Design. She started her career as a stylist in the music industry, working with hip-hop figures such as Sean Combs. In 2000 she styled Jennifer Lopez in a green silk chiffon Versace dress for the Grammy Awards (a dress deemed one of the top Grammy dresses ever).

Lieberman moved to Los Angeles in 2009 and debuted her A.L.C. collection. She recently opened a New York store and will establish her West Coast flagship shop at Palisades Village.

“I live on the westside of Los Angeles,” Lieberman toldWomen’s Wear Daily, “so the new store feels like a really direct way to speak to my customer.”