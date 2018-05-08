Party Lauds Caruso Tenants in Pacific Palisades

More than 20 female-led businesses have signed leases at Caruso’s Palisades Village, which will open on September 22 along Sunset, Swarthmore and Monument.
The newest announced tenant is fashion designer Andrea Lieberman, whose store will feature her A.L.C. ready-to-wear collection.
Born and raised in New York, Lieberman trained at Parsons School of Design. She started her career as a stylist in the music industry, working with hip-hop figures such as Sean Combs. In 2000 she styled Jennifer Lopez in a green silk chiffon Versace dress for the Grammy Awards (a dress deemed one of the top Grammy dresses ever).
Lieberman moved to Los Angeles in 2009 and debuted her A.L.C. collection. She recently opened a New York store and will establish her West Coast flagship shop at Palisades Village.
“I live on the westside of Los Angeles,” Lieberman toldWomen’s Wear Daily, “so the new store feels like a really direct way to speak to my customer.”
Developer Rick Caruso, founder and chief executive officer of Caruso (whose properties include The Grove), hosted Lieberman, other tenants and guests for a dinner at his Brentwood estate on April 17.
The four-course meal was prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Renee Erickson, who will open General Porpoise, a coffee and doughnut shop in Pal- isades Village.
Another Caruso tenant, Sweet Laurel Bakery’s Laurel Gallucci, provided dessert.
Two other signed tenants who helped host the dinner were jeweler Jennifer Meyer and long-time Palisades shopkeeper Elyse Walker.
Walker plans to open towne by elysewalker (a block or so from her store on Antioch), which will feature coed casual wear and also carry Tina & Gigi Caruso’s swimwear line, GiGi C. Gigi is Caruso’s daughter and Tina is his wife.
Other incoming shop owners at the event included Hannah Skvarla (The Little Market), Lisa Graynak (Carbon38) and Leilani Bishop and Bethany Mayer (Botanica Bazaar).
Regarding the impressive number of female entrepreneurs joining what his company is calling a “lifestyle destination,” Caruso told the L.A. Times, “That’s going to breathe life into this project.”
At his gathering, he told his guests, “We could build something cool that looks great, but it needs a soul. And all of you are going to give us that soul.”
Other announced Caruso tenants include Bay Theatre by Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Al Forte by Madeo, Vintage Grocers, Zimmermann, max-bone, SunLife Organics, edo little bites and an Amazon bookstore.
Sephora was announced last week and in the store’s release, they called Palisades Village the home of a curated store of its makeup and skincare products. With an optimized store design and intimate format, Sephora plans to foster personalized connections between clients and the store’s top-ranking beauty advisors.
