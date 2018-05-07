Palisades News Letters: C.E.R.T. Training Available

I am part of a team of four people who are C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team) and ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services) ham radio volunteers. In coordination with the team, we have been presenting/ organizing introductory classes in earthquake preparedness over the last year in the Palisades Highlands.

Palisades Drive is particularly vulnerable to rockslides and liquefaction. We believe Highlands residents need this training as it may be several weeks before certain services are restored. Thus far over 120 residents have attended.

Now, we are reaching out to all residents of Pacific Palisades.

According to LAFD, after a major earthquake, Fire Stations 69 and 23 and LAPD will be deployed to more densely populated areas of Los Angeles, leaving the residents of Pacific Palisades to take care of themselves and each other.

The LAFD has a program to teach local C.E.R.T. training classes to volunteers who will become backup responders to our residents of Pacific Palisades. Visit: cert-la.com.

Many people want to attend C.E.R.T. training classes, but most classes are held few and far between (two sessions annually) in Santa Monica, West L.A., and Culver City fire stations.

I contacted Mitch McKnight, head of LAFD C.E.R.T. training, for guidance. Last week, Calvary Christian Church on Palisades Drive graciously agreed to let us use their recreation room (can handle 50+ students) on Tuesday evenings from July 10 to August 21. The classes meet once a week for seven weeks from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Our goal is 300 C.E.R.T. graduates. It’s an ambitious goal. I believe we need three venues to accomplish this if the LAFD teaching staff can accommodate the demand. C.E.R.T. graduates can then go into their neighborhoods to hold meetings to encourage their neighbors to plan survival strategies (shelter-in-place). Our team will be available to assist in outreach meetings.