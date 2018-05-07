Palisades Highlands Eldercare Project Appeal Rejected

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

An appeal hearing at the West L.A. Area Planning Commission on April 18 lasted almost 3 ⁄2 hours as each side argued about the proposed 64,646- sq.-ft. eldercare project at 1525 Palisades Dr. in the Highlands.

The four-floor, 82-unit facility would be built on a long-vacant 43,097 sq. ft. lot at the corner of Palisades Drive and Vereda de la Montura, just above a small business complex to the south, across the street from condominiums on the east and north, and adjacent to open space parkland on the west.

City Zoning Administrator Henry Chu wrote the original 32-page letter of determination, which approved plans for the facility.

That approval was appealed to the planning commission by Jonathon Klar and Robert Glushon of Luna & Glushon (for Robert and Sandra Flick), on the basis that the project did not meet the requirement for Class 32 of the city’s CEQA Guidelines, which provided the environmental clearance for the project.

Two commissioners were absent, but the other three commissioners, president Esther Margulies, vice president Michael Newhouse and Lisa Waltz Morocco, rejected the appeal, 3-0.