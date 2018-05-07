Palisades Crime: GTA and 7 Vehicle Burglaries

The following May 7, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle

600 Paseo Miramar, btwn 5/5/18 at 2 PM and 5/6/18 at 6:45 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

400 Entrada, 4/30/18 btwn 12 PM and 1 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and money.

The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and money. 15900 Pacific Coast Hwy, 4/30/18 btwn 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, iPad, and money.

15600 Sunset, 4/30/18 btwn 12:30 PM and 1:55 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money.

Las Lomas/Sunset, btwn 5/4/18 at 5 PM and 5/5/18 at 8:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took glassware and an access card.

500 Ocampo, btwn 5/3/18 at 11:30 PM and 5/4/18 at 11:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a computer.

600 Bienveneda, btwn 5/4/18 at 3 PM and 5/5/18 at 5:50 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took chairs, audio books, and glasses.

15700 Sunset, 5/6/18 btwn 8 AM and 9 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, phone, and money.

Theft

Pacific Coast Hwy/Sunset, 4/28/18 btwn 2 PM and 2:05 PM. The suspect took victim’s backpack and jacket from the beach.