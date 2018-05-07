LADWP Steel Poles to Stay on Albright Street

Michael Gazzanno, the Palisades Village project manager, who had earlier shown a video at the meeting, declined to answer questions, instead sending residents to the Caruso website for answers to various questions that had been raised from within the community.

On the website (palisadesvillageca.com), the electrical question was answered: “Plans that are prepared for entitlements are conceptual-level designs. Engineered drawings are not developed until after the city approves the project and the applicant meets with various agencies to confirm how the literally hundreds of building, electrical, mechanical or other codes will be applied to the project.

“The location of the transformers was informed by DWP. All electrical power is provided by an existing conduit in Albright which necessitated the location of the transformers. DWP would not allow the transformer to be located underground.”

The News contacted DWP spokesperson Carol Tucker, who responded: “The location of the equipment is chosen by the customer. They can install it wherever they choose as long as it meets certain LADWP requirements for safety, construction and maintenance access, and electrical equipment clearances. Some building owners have chosen to place this equipment above ground (as in this case), below ground in a basement or vault, or in a room.”