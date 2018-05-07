High School Students Teach Palisades Elementary Students About Saving the Planet

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

It was a game of Jeopardy. “We’ll take Energy Saving for $300,” said the two Palisades Elementary School fifth-grade girls.

“What uses less energy? A microwave or an oven?” the Palisades High senior asked. After some discussion the girls said, “Oven.” Incorrect: a microwave uses 50 percent less energy.

Next, the fifth-grade boys chose “Recycling for $400.”

“What bin does a coffee cup, like one from Starbucks, go into?”

“Recycling, the blue bin,” the three boys responded instantly. Wrong. Coffee cups have a plastic lining, which means they go in the black bin.

Into which bin do you place an unused paper napkin? If you guessed recycling, you would be wrong. PaliHi students explained that a napkin has fibers too small to be recycled.

Which saves more water, a dishwasher or doing dishes by hand? “The dishwasher,” said senior Liam Mathers. “That’s what I tell my mom every time she wants me to do dishes.”

For the past 14 years, students from Steve Engelmann’s AP Environmental Science class and from Karyn Newbill’s honors marine biology class (the past six years), find ways to teach Palisades Elementary School students about reducing, reusing and recycling, protecting endangered species and other ways of saving the planet.

The event, in conjunction with Earth Day, was held on the PaliHi baseball field, with 34 different booths—all planned by high school students.