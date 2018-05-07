Brendan Serapiglia Is Palisades Fourth of July Parade Theme Winner

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

“Palisades Parade — 70 Years of Cheer!” will be the theme of this year’s Fourth of July parade.

Brendan Serapiglia beat 70 other entries to win the opportunity to ride in the parade on a Station 69 fire truck with a group of family and friends.

He and his wife, Lauren Horner, who have lived in the Palisades Highlands since 2009, have entered the contest before.

“We’re always excited when the theme contest is announced,” said Serapiglia, who noted that in law school, he was taught that you always have to find a fact and he and his wife wanted to highlight that this was the 70th anniversary of the parade. “We wanted to come up with something catchy and wanted to reflect on patriotism and the celebration.”

Born in Canada, Serapiglia attended boarding school in London, where he lived from the age of 13 to 27. He received his doctorate degree in physics from Imperial College, University of London.