PaliHi Girls Lose in Lacrosse City Finals

In the first half, Economou said, “We switched to a zone defense, and we got a lot of three-second calls that resulted in scores for Birmingham.”

If a player is inside the critical scoring area for more than three seconds and not within a stick’s length of a player, the referee calls that infraction. The determination of where the ball should be placed depends on when the whistle blew. In this case it often resulted in a free shot from the 8-meter circle and goals for Birmingham.

Birmingham Coach Scott Silva said, “It’s a great feeling to reach this accomplishment at the end of the season.”