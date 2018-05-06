AYSO Region 69 Fall Registration Begins

AYSO Region 69 soccer registration is now open for youth with birth dates between 2000 and 2015.

Those who register prior to May 31 will receive an early registration discount; guaranteed team placement and one free day at any of the Region 69 summer soccer camps (several weeks to choose from, with either day or afternoon options open).

The AYSO program’s philosophy includes: open registration, everyone plays, balanced teams, positive coaching, good sportsmanship and player development.