Palisades News Letters: The 3 a.m. Bathroom Run

I have a suggestion for the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Board of Commissioners, which has approved keeping open the multi-stall bathrooms at the Venice Beach Recreation Center 24 hours a day, 365 days each year.

The next time nature calls them in the middle of the night (say 3 a.m.), they should test the wisdom of their vote, especially the impact on the people of Venice, by answering that call, leaving home and hastening down to those all-night Venice toilets. Maybe they should make a night of it by bringing down the whole family.

Al Ramrus