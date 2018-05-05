Palisades News Honored by California Newspaper Publishers Association

The Palisades News was the only Pacific Palisades newspaper to receive recognition in the 2017 California Journalism Awards contest, conducted by the California Newspaper Publishers Association.

News entries earned recognition in seven categories: cartoon, columns, education, writing, editorial comment, special publication and special cover.

The News received third place in the special publication category for its annual Fourth of July program, titled “Palisades on Parade.” A judge wrote: “I enjoyed the many angles the editor took on the annual event. Lots of good information.”

The News also received third for a special section cover, “Holiday Gift Guide,” featuring a photo by Shelby Pascoe and graphics by Manfred Hofer.

Bob Vickrey was a finalist in the columns category. Per contest rules, he submitted two columns: “Dining Early-Bird Style” and “My Stressful Test at the DMV.”

In praising Vickrey, one judge wrote: “A thoroughly entertaining, honest, illuminating account letting readers of all ages into a slice of life a particular segment of the population has to figure out [the Early-Bird column]. I chuckled aloud picturing Vickrey and his tablemates yelling back at the young waitress as though she were hard of hearing. A wonderful contribution to a local newspaper. The second column was maybe more fun than the first—I think I’d like to be friends with this man, I’ve so enjoyed his two columns that blend snark and sweetness so originally.”