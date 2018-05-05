PaliHi Boys Lacrosse Wins City Title

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

By the end of the second quarter in the City Section championship game on April 28, the Palisades High School boys lacrosse team led Hamilton, 14-3, and never looked back.

The final score was 21-3 at Birmingham High as the Dolphins captured their third straight city title.

“We started a little slow,” said Pali head coach Kevin Donovan. “Before the game I said, ‘share the ball.’ I’m proud of the guys, they didn’t relax, and they could have.”

“It feels fantastic,” said senior co-captain Martin Avila. “Winning a championship is always great to get under your belt. Now we move on” [to the regional playoffs.]

Another senior co-captain, Macchio Rissone, who has been one of Pali’s top scorers since he made the varsity team as a freshman, said, “This is one of the most emotional championships.”

The Dolphins are a young team and Rissone felt that “I wanted to help develop the freshmen—give them a role model.

“I felt like I had to make the people around me better,” he said. “It’s a team sport.” And by developing other players to score, Rissone wasn’t constantly double teamed.

“We have a pretty good team this year,” Donovan said. “Of the three teams I’ve taken to the city championships, this is the strongest.”