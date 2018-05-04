Rent Protest Staged in Palisades Highlands

On April 26, the News spoke to Ehrlich, who said that the last rent increase on the units was in 2008 and it was generally less than $100.

She blamed the higher rents on DWP rate increases and the new garbage collection fees. “Fees have tripled,” Ehrlich said, noting that landlords have also been hit with various new garbage surcharges, such as a fee for pressing a button to open a gate.

Ehrlich said that one-bedroom apartments in the complex, which are not under rent control, have stayed steady at $1,050 for the past 10 years. By comparison, market rates for studio apartments in the area rent for $1,200 and a one bedroom is $1,500.

She recently raised rent to $1,300. “We’re trying to keep it affordable,” she said.

According to an April 12 story on Knock-la.com, “The Biggest Rent Strike in L.A. History: Burlington Tenants vs. Slumlord Attorney Lisa Ehrlich” by Jacob Woocher, people in 85 of the 192 units are currently withholding rent.

The tenants have organized and are being assisted by the VyBe chapter of the Los Angeles Tenants Union.

Some tenants have been served eviction notices, and according to Woocher, they are being represented by Elena Popp of the Eviction Defense Network.