Julia Abbott Wins Palisades Optimist Oratorical Contest

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

“Optimism is the hope that things can get better, and they will. Optimism is constantly maintaining a cheerful outlook on life, even when life may not seem that cheerful,” said Julia Abbott, who won the Optimist Club’s oratorical contest on March 20 at the Palisades Lutheran Church.

This year’s topic was “Where Are My Roots of Optimism,” and speeches had to be four to five minutes long. The emcee was Palisades High School senior Daniel Gottesman, who won the local contest two years ago, then went on to win the Zone and District contests before competing at the international event in St. Louis.

The annual contest is open to any contestant under the age of 18 who attends public and private school or is home-schooled. The first-prize winner received $200 and second place earned $100.

Pacific Palisades resident Susie DeWeese was the oratorical chair, aided by four judges: Meria Larson, a retired attorney who specialized in scientific litigation; Angela Vassallo, a nationally recognized expert in infection prevention and epidemiology; Paula LaBrot, the director of drama and film at Chaminade College Prep High School; and Marcel Low, CEO of Providence Saint John’s Health Center and John Wayne Cancer Center.

Speeches were made by eight contestants who attend either Paul Revere Middle School or Palisades High School. They included Anirudh Chatterjee, Maya DeGanyar, Keren Dror, Matty Gottesman, Mia Kulinksy, Arya Naeim, Adelaide Saab, Sarah Slavkin and David Tofer.

“It was wonderful,” said DeWeese, who noted that the contest was close between Abbott and runner-up Gottesman, with only a point separating first and second place. Both students attend Revere.