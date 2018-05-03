Palisadian and Baseball Player Matt McGeagh Named ‘Player of the Week by Philadelphia Baseball Review

The Philadelphia Baseball Review named Pacific Palisades native Matt McGeagh Player of the Week for the week ending April 23.
McGeagh, a junior third baseman at the University of Pennsylvania, finished the week with a .316 batting average, nine RBIs, four runs scored, a pair of doubles, a triple and a homerun. He leads Penn for the season in RBIs (36) and slugging percentage (.511).
As a sophomore, McGeagh was also selected a Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week for his performance during a three- game series against Marist College. The Big 5 league includes La Salle, Penn, Villanova, Temple and Saint Joseph.
McGeagh, a former Pacific Palisades Baseball Association player, is a Loyola High School alum. His father, Rick, was a longtime coach in the PPBA and served on the board.
Rick and wife Tracy flew to the East Coast in April to watch their son play in a three-game series against Cornell. In the first game, which Penn lost 10-9, McGeagh had a single, a homer and 5 RBI’s. In the second game, a 9-5 Penn win, McGeagh had one hit and one RBI, and in the final game (a 7-6 loss), he had one hit.
