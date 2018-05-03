Pacific Palisades Democratic Club Panel to Discuss Media, ‘Fake News’

The Pacific Palisades Democratic Club will host a discussion about “Our Free Press and ‘Fake News’” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, at the Palisades Library community room, 881 Alma Real Dr.

The panel discussion will include Terry McCarthy, a former foreign correspondent and now CEO of the Los Angeles World Affairs Council; Palisades resident and lifelong journalist Bill Bruns, former editor of thePalisadian-Post and now the editorial adviser of the Palisades News; and John Harlow, editor-in-chief of the Post and former Guardian reporter.

The moderator will be Maryam Zar, who was a Middle East correspondent based in Iran in the 1990s and is now president of the Palisades Community Council.

The community is invited to this free event, and middle school and high school students are invited to attend and learn more about how journalism plays a vital role in democracy.