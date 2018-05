Fire Station 69 (Sunset at Carey) will be open to the public for LAFD Fire Service Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 12.

There will be tours of the station and kids will be able to sit in the seat of a fire truck. It’s a great chance to meet the men and women who respond to local emergencies and fires. There will be a barbeque and you will be able to buy LAFD gear and t-shirts. In past years there have been a Jaws of Life demonstration. The community is invited.