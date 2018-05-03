Chamber Music Palisades to Present World Premiere

Chamber Music Palisades will perform its last concert of the season at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, at St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Ave.

Violinist Sarah Thornblade, cellist David Speltz, CMP Co-Artistic Directors flutist Susan Greenberg and pianist Delores Stevens will be joined by guest composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum and regular commentator Alan Chapman.