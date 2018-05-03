Chamber Music Palisades to Present World Premiere

Chamber Music Palisades will perform its last concert of the season at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, at St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Ave.
Violinist Sarah Thornblade, cellist David Speltz, CMP Co-Artistic Directors flutist Susan Greenberg and pianist Delores Stevens will be joined by guest composer Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum and regular commentator Alan Chapman.
The concert will feature the world premiere of a commissioned work by Grammy Award-winning composer Kroll-Rosenbaum, “An Exposition of Sleep Come Upon Me (Nine Bedtime Epigrams)” for flute, violin, cello and piano.
The program will also include trios by Haydn and Arensky and a duo by Schumann. Tickets ($30) will be available at the door. Students with ID are admitted free.
Social Icons