Palisadian Larry Newman Conducts Citywide School Orchestra

A citywide student orchestra of more than 120 of the area’s brightest students from two dozen schools will perform at the 20th annual All Schools Elementary Honor Orchestra Concert in UCLA’s Schoenberg Hall on May 5.

The orchestra will perform the concert twice to accommodate ticket demand, with shows at 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Conducted by Pacific Palisades resident Larry Newman, the orchestra’s annual broadcast performances from Schoenberg Hall have earned four Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards in the Children/Youth Programming category. The orchestra was recently honored by the City Council at L.A. City Hall.

Each participating child is selected by his/her school music teacher. Student ages range from 7 to 12; 10 is the average age.

“These students are exceptionally talented, and together make music that inspires not only their parents, but also anyone in Los Angeles who is interested in music, the arts and education,” Newman said. “The honors orchestra is a diverse group of children that come together to play beautiful music in a professional concert setting. It is a shining example of the importance of music in our local schools.”

Palisades Elementary School students include: Claire Sibson, Isabelle Kocher, Millie Slow, Max von der Ohe, Shane Masterson, Maia Baserga-Rudd, Sky Shannon, Zachary Shapiro, Oliver O’Donnell, Connor Branch, Teddy Grandy, Rhys Grandy, Maren Ghaffari, Darby Rastegar and Kai Simi-Ottinger; Calvary Christian students are: Jamey Tsugawa, Hanna Shin, Hannah Campbell, Andrew Grinsfelder, Connor Telehowski, Logan Scott, Collin Kim, Lucas Hocking and Eve Matteson; Marquez Elementary musicians are: Parker Keston, Ella Nielson, Alex Halpin,