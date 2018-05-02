Palisades Symphony Will Perform May 6

The Palisades Symphony, joined by the Brentwood Palisades Chorale, will present Antonin Dvorak’s “Stabat Mater” on Sunday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Community United Methodist Church, 801 Via de la Paz. Admission is free.
Dvorak’s oratorio, written at the time of great anguish in his life (he buried all of his three young children within the space of two years), is regarded as his greatest contribution to the sphere of church music.
The symphony orchestra will be led by its founder and music director, Joel B. Lish.
The chorale is directed by Susan S. Rosenstein, who has served for more than 40 years as the music director of the University Synagogue in Brentwood.
The soloists on Sunday will be Christina Borgioli, soprano, a member of the Los Angeles Opera Chorus; Nandani Maria Sinha, mezzo, an internationally acclaimed singer; Scott Noonan, tenor, a soloist and section leader for Westwood Presbyterian Church; and Eric Castro, bass/baritone, who has sung principal operatic roles with numerous orchestras.
