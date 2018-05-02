Palisades Symphony Will Perform May 6

The Palisades Symphony, joined by the Brentwood Palisades Chorale, will present Antonin Dvorak’s “Stabat Mater” on Sunday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Community United Methodist Church, 801 Via de la Paz. Admission is free.

Dvorak’s oratorio, written at the time of great anguish in his life (he buried all of his three young children within the space of two years), is regarded as his greatest contribution to the sphere of church music.

The symphony orchestra will be led by its founder and music director, Joel B. Lish.