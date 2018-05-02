Palisades Senior Alliance to Address “End of Life” Issues

The topic for the upcoming Palisades Alliance for Seniors program will be “End of Life,” which will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 7, at the Palisades Library Community room, 861 Alma Real. The program is open to all and is free of charge.

The speaker will be Dr. Anne Coscarelli, the Founding Director of UCLA’s Simms/Mann Center for Integrative Oncology, and a practicing psychologist. She is also the Darcie Denkert Notkin Director of Psychosocial Oncology Care at UCLA and holds academic appointments in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, as an Adjunct Professor of Medicine. She also maintains a private practice in Westwood.

Coscarelli has been involved in the development of policy for the California End of Life Option Act and orchestrates the psychosocial support component for patients and families exercising their rights to use aid-in-dying. She also trains mental health professionals in helping patients and families to receive high quality end of life care.

The doctor will discuss how to have conversations about end of life and one’s values and goals. She will also cover things to think about in getting one’s affairs in order, advance care planning (including advance care directives) and choosing a surrogate. She will share her experiences, including situations that complicate end of life and the surviving family’s grief process.