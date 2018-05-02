PaliHi Boys Tennis: 10 Straight Titles

Capturing the L.A. City Section championship, the Palisades High School boys tennis team made it 10 straight with a tense 17-12.5 victory over Granada Hills on April 20 at the Balboa Sports Complex.

After winning the City’s Division 1 title for nine years in a row, PaliHi won the inaugural Open Division title this year.

“The team had seven new starters in the lineup this year and were able to continue the legacy of success,” said Head Coach Bud Kling, whose teams have won 27 boys titles since 1962, which is more than any school in any one sport in the history of the L.A. City Section.

In the team championship match, the four top singles players on each team play each other in one-set matches. The winner of each match gets one point, meaning a total of 16 points can be earned.

Similarly, the three top doubles teams on each team play one other. The winner of each match earns 1.5 points, mean a total of 13.5 points can be earned.

The championship is won by the first team to reach 15 points.

Kling earned his latest title by having a team with incredibly talented depth. Early in the season, his No. 1 singles player was suspended from the team. Another player was last year’s team, who is ranked nationally, elected not to play this year in order to pursue various tournaments. A third top player from last year also decided not to return.