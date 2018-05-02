King Tut Exhibit Open in L.A.

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Photos courtesy of California Science Center

King Tut became today’s most well-known pharaoh due to an odd circumstance; his successors tried to erase his name from existence.

They literally removed Tutankhamun’s name from statues and the historical record, which meant that his burial place was so obscure that it was never unearthed by tomb raiders.

Instead, it lay unmolested for 3,300 years until English archaeologist Howard Carter became convinced that this little-known pharoah’s tomb lay hidden somewhere in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

During a final effort to find it in 1922, an Egyptian water boy exposed the step leading down to the boy king’s tomb. The water boy, Hussein Abdel-Rassoul, then ran to report his finding, and soon Carter and his crew had uncovered the final resting place of the young pharaoh who ruled from the age of 9 to 19 in approximately 1324 B.C.

This story of the discovery of Tut’s tomb plus more than 150 of the objects they uncovered are on display at the California Science Center until January 6, 2019. This world premiere of the exhibit, which is deemed by the organizers as both the last and largest touring King Tut exhibit, contains more than 150 items from the tomb, including 60 which have never previously been seen outside of Egypt.

As part of the 100-year anniversary of the tomb’s discovery, the exhibit will travel throughout the world for several years and eventually land in the newly built Grand Egyptian Museum outside Cairo, which will house the entire Tutankhamun treasury of more than 5,000 objects.

If the second week is any indication, the traveling exhibition will be extremely popular. There were long lines simply to enter via timed tickets, and many shows of the connected IMAX film, Mysteries of Egypt, which also showcases the tomb and its discovery, were sold out days ahead of time.

The exhibit is divided into two parts. The first and biggest takes up the third floor of the science center and includes the majority of the tomb objects. Neither Tut’s mummy nor his death mask, which will no longer travel outside of Egypt, are present.

Still, many of the included objects, such as a small, detailed coffinette also used to illustrate the exhibit poster, are illuminating not only of Tut’s tomb contents, but also of ancient Egyptian lore and culture.