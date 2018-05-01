Palisadian Bill Hader Plays Hitman

By Bernice Fox

Special to the Palisades News

Except for one major difference in employment, Palisadian Bill Hader and the guy he plays in his new HBO series, “Barry,” have had similar career issues. Both are good at a job that’s brought a lot of stress.

For Hader, it was the “live” part of “Saturday Night Live.”

“I did an okay job with the sketch stuff, but the live television aspect of it was always really hard for me,” Hader says. “I have a lot of anxiety, and through the whole time I was on that show, I had a really hard time with that.”

High anxiety, too, is in the job “Barry” has, even though he’s really good at it: Barry is a hitman.

So, while the real job Hader is most known for, “SNL,” brought laughs, his fictional hitman character in his new dark comedy can bring fear.

But a world opens up when Barry tracks one of his targets into an acting class. The hitman connects with the people and the process. And it’s a chance to reinvent himself as an actor.

“He gets a community for the first time in his life. And it’s a bunch of people like him. They’re insecure. They’re vulnerable,” Hader says. “He kind of feels like he can fit in. And all those people have day jobs, and so his day job is just killing people.”