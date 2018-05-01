Palisades News Letters: Homeless Advocates Differ

I do not know either of these individuals personally, nor do I know anything about them outside of what these articles present. However, when I read quotes from Dr. Sale such as “Faith-based organizations are wired to do this” and “Religious preschool parents are our biggest nightmare,” I hear someone who is attacking others for not obliging his aims. How presumptuous that somehow the responsibility of offering parking to homeless car dwellers should fall on faith-based organizations because they are “wired” for this. In what way are they wired for this? Does their faith, which demands charity from them, obligate them to offer their property for these purposes? Do not the homeless belong to all of us? Faith-based or not, these organizations still must be run in a manner similar to businesses, with liabilities to consider and people for whom they are responsible, like the preschoolers who attend their schools and their “religious” and “nightmare” parents.

I would like to suggest that before Dr. Sale make demands from faith-based organizations for his purposes, that he take note from Ms. Ellen Sloan above, who personally offered her very own home to those who are homeless. Perhaps Dr. Sale would like to offer his driveway or garage for these vehicle dwellers, and pay himself the paltry $500 he is offering others for use of their parking lots. Granted, one might say the homeless students are a less “risky” group than the unknown vehicle dweller, but Dr. Sale did mention that security is provided, as well as a porta-potty.

Dr. Jessica J. Durbin