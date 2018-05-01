PaliHi’s Baily Jones Specializes in 3 Track and Field Events

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Baily Jones, a 6’1” senior at Palisades High School, qualified for the New Balance High School indoor championships in New York City March 9-11. Out of 40 triple jump competitors, he tied for 23rd with a jump of 45’5”.

“The experience was amazing, compet- ing with the top people in the nation,” said Jones, whose best jump this year is 47’10.5” at Arcadia on April 7.

Growing up, Jones played football, soccer and basketball. “I thought I was going to be a basketball player,” he said.

But that spring he went out for track and met Pali’s “Jump Coach” Darryl Taylor. “I tried triple jump and fell in love with it.”

Jones made the varsity basketball team as a sophomore, but shifted his focus to track and field, where he has become one of Pali’s top jumpers and hurdlers.

His favorite event is the triple jump because “it’s definitely technical. You need to know that aspect in order to succeed,” one said.