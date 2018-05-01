Journey Out Addresses Palisades Rotary Club About How it Helps Trafficked Women

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Journey Out Development Manager Cherise Charleswell painted a bleak picture of the sex trafficking occurring in Los Angeles—and even in Pacific Palisades—when she spoke to the Pacific Palisades Rotary Club in late February on “Child Sex Trafficking Beyond the Numbers: The Local Tragedy No One Sees.”

“Most people don’t think about this as a problem in our country,” said Charleswell, who says the average age of entrance into prostitution is 12-14 years old.

More and more children (even from wealthy neighborhoods) are lured by “lies, promises of love and economic gain” by pimps who target through the internet, at malls and at schools.

Charleswell, who is the immediate past president of the Southern California Public Health Association, said that children whose family is in crisis or those in foster care or those who are homeless are easily targeted by pimps.

Once the child is in the pimp’s hands, the child is beaten and drugged into submission. A pimp can make between $150,000 to $200,000 a year on just one child—which means the child is raped on average 7,000 times a year.

“Onceachildisinthesextrade,they have about a seven-year life span,” Charleswell said. “About 5,000 teenagers a year are buried in unmarked graves.”

Then she dropped a bombshell that a house in the Palisades had been busted for prostitution and there were children, being used.