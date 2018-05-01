Frank Sinatra’s Legacy Stalks Palisadians at Matteo’s

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

During our ongoing three-year tour of famous Los Angeles restaurants, our monthly lunch club has often encountered difficulty escaping Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack’s shadow where we decide to dine.

It seems these guys had the same taste in restaurants as our roving foursome. This time it was Matteo’s on Westwood Boulevard, where we once again contended with their legacy. (Matteo’s is not to be confused with Madeo in West Hollywood, which will open its new eatery in Palisades Village this September.)

Owner and founder Matty “Matteo” Jordan opened his restaurant in 1963, with the help of his childhood friend Sinatra, a fellow native of Hoboken, New Jersey. That collaboration made Matteo’s an instant L.A. hot spot, which featured a great mix of fine Italian food, tuxedoed waiters and a friendly, upscale supper-club atmosphere.

Six presidents have eaten at Matteo’s, including John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. Many of the menu items eventually bore the name of their most famous customers. Matty personally prepared Kennedy’s favorite dish: “Fettuccine Alfredo JFK.”

The place became so popular that Jordan opened an adjoining restaurant in 1986, called A Little Hoboken, whose name was later shortened to Hoboken.

Our special guest in March was Dr. Richard Johnson, who happens to be the local physician who diagnosed both Arnie and me with heart ailments in recent years. We occasionally find ourselves still thanking him for convincing two slightlystubborn men about the urgency of visiting the Pacific Heart Institute in Santa Monica. We realized that he likely saved us from suffering more serious consequences.

Dr. Johnson was raised on a small farm in rural northwest Washington and worked his way through college in the farming and processing industry. After graduating from the University of Washington with a degree in physics, he attended medical school at Washington University in St. Louis. He re- turned to the West Coast to complete his residency in family practice at the UCLA Medical Center, where he held numerous clinical and academic posts. He was director of clinical services there for 19 years.

In 2001, “Dr. J” began his practice here in the Palisades branch of the UCLA Medical Group, which now operates as a private practice that he shares with three colleagues. He’s also a clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He and his wife Ann have lived in the Palisades for