Viewpoint: Respecting the Officials

By Lee Jordan

Special to the Palisades News

Many years ago, I enrolled my kids in the local AYSO soccer program. My oldest daughter, 14 at the time, said she wanted to referee. To be supportive, I went along, took the class and got certified as an official with her.

The two of us went out for our first game, a U9 girls. One of the coaches started screaming. Since I was also new to the field, I wasn’t sure what my response should be. That was the first and last game that my daughter officiated. A similar thing happened to my other daughter, only she was shouted at before the game, so she didn’t even walk on the field.

A recent study of referees showed that in 1970, the median age of a new official was 19 years old. In 2016, the median age was 42. There is a shortage of officials nationally, and a large part of that is due to shouting and abusive behavior towards the official.

Over and over, I’ve seen parents think that one game will make or break their child’s college career and the chance at a scholarship. It doesn’t matter if it’s a U9 AYSO game, a U14 club or high school freshman, JV or varsity, the level of yelling and disrespect directed towards officials is astounding.

Parents and coaches shouting do not teach children, youth or teens about good sportsman- ship, teamwork, how to act in public, how to address people in positions of authority—and what to do when you disagree with someone.

I have many times suggested to a parent or player that they might enjoy officiating: the response is they don’t want to deal with the parents. And who can blame them?