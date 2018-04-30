Soccer Training Summer Camp to be Held at PaliHi With Manu Appelius

Manu Appelius, club director and head coach for the Real So Cal Soccer Club, will hold two soccer camp sessions at Palisades High School: July 9- 13 and August 6-10.

The camp is available for children in kindergarten through eighth grade and will feature a catered lunch and free t-shirt. There will be an 8:1 ratio of coaches to youth and extended care is available.

Manu has vast experience with developing youth soccer, having worked more than 20 years on the Westside and is currently the head coach for Marymount High School’s varsity team.

The camp is for players who want to work on advanced tactical and technical concepts. Topics covered include: passing and receiving, finishing, dribbling, principals of defense and offense and possession (switching front of attack, speed of play and combination plays).

The camp is held in conjunction with Iverbe. For more information, visit www.iverbe.com