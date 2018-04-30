Palisades News Letters: L.A. County Credit, Debit Fees Clarified

Regarding the Viewpoint “L.A. County Fees Higher than the IRS” in the March 3 issue, the Palisades News received the following letter from Joseph Kelly, L.A. County Treasurer and Tax Collector:

This letter serves to correct the record regarding delinquency penalties, outreach and bench-marking, which you recently published. The viewpoint focused on an increase in credit/debit card service fees, effective March 12, 2017, that a third-party payment processor charges to constituents who pay their property taxes with a credit/debit card. The author also stated the service fees charged in this instance are higher than the same or similar service fees at the Internal Revenue Service.

Regarding delinquency penalties, the author stated that “at the stroke of 5:01 p.m. a ten percent penalty will snap on [taxpayers] like a trap.” The 5:01 p.m. time only applies to those who make in person payments in our offices. Taxpayers may make online and telephone payments up to 11:59 p.m. In fact, in the two most recent installments, payments between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. approximated $40 million, saving taxpayers who used this payment method $4 million in penalties.

The author stated that the increase in the service fees “just popped up one day on the website of the Country Treasurer and Tax Collector.” The fact is that my office conducted an extensive outreach campaign to inform taxpayers of the increase and we provided information on