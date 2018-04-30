Palisades Historic Society’s Lorraine Oshins Lecture Series to Feature Dr. Janet Farrell Brodie

The first speaker in the inaugural Lorraine Oshins Lecture Series, organized by the Pacific Palisades Historical Society, will be Dr. Janet Farrell Brodie.
She will speak on “Domesticity and Resistance: Women and Activism in Early Cold War Palisades” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Admission is free, and refreshments will follow the program.
A professor of history at Claremont Graduate University, Brodie has researched women and their roles in the Palisades in the early Cold War years.
“(Women) were more political and active, often in conservative groups—than say the ‘stay-at-home’ housewives we used to associate with that era,” said Brodie, who has written on U.S. women’s history and, more recently, on nuclear history and secrecy.
She has a Ph.D. in history from the University of Chicago and lives in Pacific Palisades in a house built by her parents-in- law in 1953.
This lecture series is made possible by the family of the late Lorraine Oshins, who was an active member of the Historical Society and served as president from 2001-03.
