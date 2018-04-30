Palisades Crime: Man Arrested for Home Burglary

The following April 30, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Grand Theft Auto

600 Lachman Ln, btwn 4/27/18 at 9:30 PM and 4/28/18 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle a driveway.

Burglary

300 Mesa Rd, 4/22/18 at 11:45 PM. A 30-year-old male was arrested for burglary after breaking into victim’s home.

Theft

800 Via De La Paz, 4/20/18 btwn 2:45 PM and 3:15 PM. The suspect took victim’s necklace after it dropped onto the ground in a salon.

14900 Altata Dr, btwn 4/15/18 at 9 PM and 4/27/18 at 11 AM. The suspect took jewelry from victim's home during a home renovation.