Music Auditions Scheduled for Palisades Fourth of July Concert

This year’s Pacific Palisades Rocks the Fourth festival at Palisades High School will have 300 minutes of live music, starting at the Upper Stage (4 to 6 p.m.) and continuing on the Main Stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

All musicians, performers and groups of all music styles and types are encouraged to submit a request to perform at the July 4th concert. General requirements are:

Family-friendly set.

Performers must have a connection to Pacific Palisades (live, school, work, family, etc.).

20- to 30-minute set.

At least 50-percent covers.

Include some patriotic songs (possible examples: “Born in the USA;” “We’re an American Band;” “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.;” “America” and “Rockin’ in the U.S.A.”).

Please forward all music, photos and electronic press kits to Keith Turner atkjt@turnerlawapc.com.