Editorial: Giving Can Help You Feel Happier

Although April is generally not considered the giving season, the News is sure that with all the tax refunds coming our way, many residents will want to get ahead of their charitable contributions in 2018 and give to local causes.

Here are some suggestions.

Support the town’s Fourth of July celebration by donating to PAPA and the Will Rogers Run. These groups organize the race, the parade, concert and fireworks show. Many people love staying in town on the Fourth because it’s a festive, day-long party. But everything relies on volunteers, and the cost is about $150,000 because fireworks and visiting marching bands (not to mention a host of fixed costs) are not cheap.

There are about 10,000 households in our little town, and if every family gave just $15, that would pay for everything. Can you spring $15 for your family? To donate, visit Palisades4th.com.

The Pacific Palisades Optimist Club is fundraising to help give scholarships and money for dorm supplies to financially strapped seniors at Palisades High School. Many seniors whose families are below the national poverty line receive full scholarships, but don’t have the money for the little extras, like travel to and from school during holidays, a suitcase, or money to buy supplies like pillows and sheets. Help them by visiting palisadesoptimistfoundation.org.