Traveling in Morocco: Women Rarely Seen

By David Grinsfelder

Special to the Palisades News

Morocco is not what I expected. When one thinks of Morocco, generally the first images that come to mind are dusty expanses of land, dilapidated buildings, and more livestock than people. Instead, when I visited I found a surprisingly green, modern, and energetic country.

Our winding bus ride to the Atlantic coast provided beautiful views of gently undulating hills, cloaked in a healthy layer of green with abundant patches of yellow honeysuckle flowers.

Had we more time, I would have pulled our caravan over and set up a large picnic blanket for a few hours to enjoy the sunshine and pleasant smells, reminiscent of a Sunday at Will Rogers State Park.

The Moroccan economy, while not unstable, certainly does not have the security of a core industry that developed economies enjoy.

Outside of the urban centers of Tangiers, Rapat, Fez and Marrakech, most Moroccans survive on farming familial plots of land. Scarce houses dot the hillsides, usually inhabited by an entire family, with grandparents, brothers and sisters, and grandchildren all living under the same roof.

Tourism comprises Morocco’s leading source of foreign exchange. Our camel ride on the beach was an inexpensive thrill for 100 Durham per person (that $1 equals roughly 10 Durham gave us significant purchasing power in the country), and the Hercules cave was a damp, beautiful experience.