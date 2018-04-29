Palisades Optimist/YMCA Track Meet Registration Is Now Open

The 46th Annual Optimist/YMCA Track Meet is now open for registration. The meet will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, at Palisades High School.

Children and teens, ages 3-15, will have the opportunity to compete in sprints, runs, long jump and shot put. Individuals may participate in as many events as they would like in their age division.