Palisades Optimist/YMCA Track Meet Registration Is Now Open

The 46th Annual Optimist/YMCA Track Meet is now open for registration. The meet will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, at Palisades High School.
Children and teens, ages 3-15, will have the opportunity to compete in sprints, runs, long jump and shot put. Individuals may participate in as many events as they would like in their age division.
The cost is $20 per participant if registered by June 2. One may register at the YMCA, at 821 Via de la Paz or online at apm.activecommunities.com/ymcala/Activity_Search/139717 or the day of the meet. Call (310) 454-5591.
