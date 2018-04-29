Palisades Garden Club to Discuss How to Attract Birds to Gardens

The Pacific Palisades Garden Club will feature Bob Shanman, who will speak on “Attracting Birds to Our Gardens” at 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 7, at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

Since 1980, Shanman, a civil engineer, had been leading bird walks for the Los Angeles Audubon in the Ballona Wetlands, just north of LAX airport. When his company downsized in 1994, he changed careers and founded Wild Birds Unlimited.