It’s a Good Time to Sell Your Home

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Have you outgrown your home or has your home become much larger now that your household has gotten smaller?

Is it becoming more difficult to maintain your home and to go up and down stairs? Have your children moved far away, and you have grandchildren you would like to see more often? Or are you about to take in an aging parent?

There are several reasons why there has never been a better time to sell—and reasons why selling might work out better than waiting.

First, some prices in our area have recently reached new all-time highs and are showing signs of possibly leveling out. We are in the tenth year after the last home price correction period began, and over the last 40 years we have seen 8-10-year cycles repeat, with an average correction, or downward price movement between 25-32%.

Interest rates on home loans are still low, which enables more potential buyers to qualify. People who wait to sell may find it more difficult to find a buyer who can afford the loan. Gradually, this will lead to a softening of prices.