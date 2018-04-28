Fitness by the Sea Provides Fun

Kids should be able to play and have fun during the summer, and Fitness by the Sea allows them to do just that.

Camp owner Eric Colton asks, “Who wouldn’t want to boogie-board, swim with the dolphins, jump over the gymnastics vault, get their faces painted as a favorite animal or just have a fun, silly, day at the beach?”

Colton knows that many parents work, which means they want a great place for their child to spend the summer—and this camp does it with the variety of activities and unstructured fun.

“We believe that active kids are happy kids,” Colton said, noting that many of the kids who have come to his program proclaiming not to have an interest in sports, once encouraged to try something new, find a niche that they love.

There are more than 80 different activities from water sports (surfing, boogie boarding and swimming) to team sports (capture the flag, dodge ball, soccer and volleyball) to individual activities (martial arts, fencing, gymnastics and dance).

There are also activities that allow imagination and the artistic side of an individual to emerge, such as crafts, nature walks, face painting, dance, drums, sand castles, balloon animals, magic and puppet shows.

Campers, ages 4 to 14, may participate in as many or as few activities as they choose. “Kids love that aspect, because their school environment is so structured,” said Colton who started this camp almost two decades ago.