New Doctors Join Palisades UCLA Office

By Sue Pascoe
Editor
Two physicians, Dr. Alison Kalani and Dr. Ronen Kalay, have joined Dr. Bernard Katz at UCLA Health’s Pacific Palisades medical practice in the 881 Alma Real building.
Kalani is a family physician who previously practiced in the Palisades with Dr. Stacy Waneka before joining the UCLA Health practice.
She received her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada and served her residency in family medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine (2013-16). She was board-certified in family medicine in 2016.
Kalani has a passion for women’s health and preventive medicine. She performs in-office procedures such as IUD placement and removal, incision and drainage and laceration repairs.
Married with two young sons, she loves to travel, hike and practice yoga in her off hours.
Kalay received his medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine at USC. He served an internship in general surgery at Huntington Memorial (2012-13) and an internship and residency in family medicine at San Joaquin General Hospital (2014-17).
He is fluent in Hebrew and can speak medical Spanish. Kalay focuses on broad-based preventive care for the entire family with a specialty in dermatologic and ad- vanced in-office procedures.
Married with two daughters, Kalay enjoys cinema, home renovation projects and traveling in his spare time.
Bernard Katz has practiced in the Palisades since 1990. He completed his medical degree at the Baylor College of Medicine and served his residency at Santa Monica UCLA Medical Center (1987-90). He received his family medicine board certification in 1990 and 2014.
Katz’s clinical interests include geriatrics, travel medicine and women’s health. He lives in Santa Monica Canyon with spouse Geoffrey Evans and daughters So- phie, 17, and Lauren, 15.
The UCLA Health–Pacific Palisades office provides both routine care and same- day appointments for all ages. Patients can go online to my.uclahealth.org/MyChart/ to access online appointment scheduling, text and email reminders, lab results and secure messaging to physicians.
For more information, visit uclahealth.org/pacific-palisades or call 310-459-2363.
Social Icons