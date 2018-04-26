New Doctors Join Palisades UCLA Office

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Two physicians, Dr. Alison Kalani and Dr. Ronen Kalay, have joined Dr. Bernard Katz at UCLA Health’s Pacific Palisades medical practice in the 881 Alma Real building.

Kalani is a family physician who previously practiced in the Palisades with Dr. Stacy Waneka before joining the UCLA Health practice.

She received her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada and served her residency in family medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine (2013-16). She was board-certified in family medicine in 2016.

Kalani has a passion for women’s health and preventive medicine. She performs in-office procedures such as IUD placement and removal, incision and drainage and laceration repairs.

Married with two young sons, she loves to travel, hike and practice yoga in her off hours.

Kalay received his medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine at USC. He served an internship in general surgery at Huntington Memorial (2012-13) and an internship and residency in family medicine at San Joaquin General Hospital (2014-17).