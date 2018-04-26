Just Try to Get Past PaliHi’s Martin Avila

Martin Avila took up lacrosse when he was at Paul Revere Middle School, where he started out as a midfielder. After watching him on the field, the coach pulled him aside and said, “You shouldn’t be playing midfield. Here’s a long stick.”

And that is how Avila found his position, on defense, playing with a long-stick. He is one of the last players to prevent the attackman scoring on the goalie. He not only has to keep up with the attackman, he must be thinking how to launch a successful counterattack.

Interestingly, Avila feels that this isn’t the most difficult part of playing defense. “The hardest part is communicating with the other defensemen,” he said. “Sometimes the message can get skewed.”

Although Avila had tried other sports, lacrosse became his favorite and he joined a club team, West L.A. Lacrosse, “as soon as I could.” He’s now playing for the Santa Monica Dragons, as well as the Palisades High School Dolphins.