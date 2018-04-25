Twins Who Went to PaliHi Graduate From West Point

When twin brothers Jack and Liam Palladino graduated from West Point last year, they knew exactly what their next steps would be.

“Unlike other schools where you don’t know what you’ll be doing after college, for us, for the entire four years we knew exactly what we’d be doing,” Liam said. “You get more and more impatient toward the end. It’s nice to know we’re done with it, and we’re very excited to finally start the job.”

The first step in their new job actually involved further training. Both brothers will become infantry officers, so in July, the 2013 Palisades High School graduates began a four-month U.S. Army Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course, which taught them basic tactics and techniques of the infantry. They then became infantry lieutenants, but their eventual goal is to become Army Rangers, which requires even more training.

In January, they started a 62-day course in the mountains of northwest Georgia and the swamps of the Florida Panhandle to become ranger-qualified. Afterwards, the brothers, who grew up in the Palisades, spent three weeks at airborne school, which included learning how to parachute and completing five parachute jumps.