‘#Super ShinySara’ Plays in Topanga

The Topanga Actors Company, a community theater group in Topanga, which started doing staged readings of contemporary plays in 2016, will present #Super ShinySara, which is suitable for young audiences at 2 p.m. on April 29 and April 30, at the Topanga Library, 122 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Admission is free. Parking on site.

The play, written by local playwright Wes Middleton, was commissioned by La Jolla Playhouse for its 2017 young audience program. This is the first time the play has been staged in the Los Angeles area. The cast includes Palisades High School student and Topanga resident Henry B. Miller.

The heroine, Sara, 11, negotiates her longings for the wealthy, shiny life she sees on the fictional kid’s site @PoshKidsofPicstapost, while impeded and aided by ShoppyGoddess and the teenage idol, Posh Prince.

Sara’s story ends well for her, a little brother and mother, after she unmasks the pop diva Bella Blackthorn, who stole her signature song from Sara’s mother.