PaliHi’s Danilo Milic Finds Joy in Playing Tennis

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Danilo Milic started playing tennis because his dad’s friend had won 10 free tennis lessons. His dad’s friend didn’t want the lessons, so they were given to 6-year-old Milic.

The court was at a private home. “It was cement and I had never seen a court like that,” the Palisades High School junior said.

Living in Brentwood, he played basketball and was also on a swim team, but by the time he was 8, tennis was his sole focus. “I always wanted to impress my dad, so I didn’t say no,” Milic said.

As a sophomore, “I realized I was burned out,” he said. “It wasn’t fun anymore and I didn’t have a passion for it, so I took time off.”

This year Milic started treating the sport as “a fun hobby. When I did that, it became fun again.” And he’s winning. Against Westlake on April 9, he played in the No. 1 singles spot and beat his opponent 6-2, 6-2. Then against Loyola two days later, he played No. 2 singles, winning 6-1, 6-3.

Milic has also started swimming again for fun “after many years,” and butterfly is his favorite stroke.

His parents are Goren and Natalia and he has two step-siblings, a 10-year-old sister and a 2-year-old brother.