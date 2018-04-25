Kids’ Yoga Day in Pacific Palisades is a Success

By Sue Pascoe
Pacific Palisades resident Teresa Power hosted a special Yoga event on April 6, at the Palisades Recreation Center, in conjunction with the Third Annual International Kids’ Yoga Day.
Worldwide, children had been introduced to a short yoga routine, and those at the Rec Center were among the thousands of kids participating that day.
One parent reported, “It was a lot of fun! There were a lot of younger kids.” The first 50 kids at the event received yoga mats, and it was reported that they ran out before the event got underway at 3:30 p.m..
Parents Magazine reports “that the breathing, the concentration, the poses, and the way kids learn to act or react to situations, will lead to constant self-discovery and inquisitiveness.” According to the magazine, there are five key areas where kids benefit from the practice of yoga: it enhances physical flexibility; yoga refines balance and coordination; it develops focus and concentration; boosts self-esteem and confidence; and strengthens the mind-body connection.
For more information, visit kidsyogaday.com.
