Kids’ Yoga Day in Pacific Palisades is a Success

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Pacific Palisades resident Teresa Power hosted a special Yoga event on April 6, at the Palisades Recreation Center, in conjunction with the Third Annual International Kids’ Yoga Day.

Worldwide, children had been introduced to a short yoga routine, and those at the Rec Center were among the thousands of kids participating that day.

One parent reported, “It was a lot of fun! There were a lot of younger kids.” The first 50 kids at the event received yoga mats, and it was reported that they ran out before the event got underway at 3:30 p.m..