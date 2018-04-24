Palisades News Letters: YMCA Supports Yarn Bombing

(Editor’s note: In order for Michelle Villemaire to yarn-bomb the Village Green, a private park, she needed liability insurance. It looked like that might be a “deal breaker.” But the Palisades-Malibu YMCA stepped up and took Villemaire under it insurance umbrella. We contacted YMCA Executive President Jim Kirtley about that history.)

The yarn-bombing partnership began with Carol Pfannkuche, who was executive director of the YMCA at the time. When I rejoined the Palisades Y team in the Fall of 2016, it was a no-brainer to continue the arrangement.

To have the opportunity to honor and display famous women’s lives during Women’s History Month is the most important aspect of this Yarn Bomb.

But, I have to say that being up and climbing in the trees is another fun aspect of installing the Yarn Bomb.

Jim Kirtley
Executive Director,
Palisades-Malibu YMCA

YMCA Executive Director Jim Kirtley, who helped with yarn bombing, is promoting the April 21 Healthy Kids Festival.

