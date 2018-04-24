Palisades Crime: Suspect ID’d in GTA

The following April 23, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle

600 E Rustic, 4/21/18 at 6:15 PM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 5’8″ 160 lb, 20/25 years) took victim’s vehicle from a residential driveway.

Burglary

200 Alma Real, btwn 4/14/18 at 2PM and 4/16/18 at 7 AM. The suspect entered location under construction, possibly using a key, and took several televisions.

200 Mabery, 3/30/18 btwn 1 AM and 10 AM. The suspect entered home and took victim’s tools.

Theft

600 East Channel, 4/14/18 at 8 AM and 4/15/18 at 10 PM. The suspect (possibly worker inside resident) took victim’s wallet and money.